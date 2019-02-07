Night club turned coffee shop on Farish St. gives back to community

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Once a night club, now a coffee shop, the “Urban 'Sip” sits in the heart of downtown Jackson and is all about giving back to the community.
The coffee shop was started by missionaries who have moved into the Jackson area to rebuild the community and restore abandoned houses and businesses.
Proceeds from the sales at the shop help the people in downtown Jackson. A “We Will Go” arts shop down the street teaches young men in the community to build things that are then sold at the coffee shop or on their website.
Their website states that the coffee shop is meant to bring people together and connect friends, neighbors, and families.
“Our heart is to build relationships and to make disciples. What if we also began employing the people we disciple? We want to use that same cup of coffee to empower others to create better lives for themselves and their families.”
The coffee shop is having a “Friends Week" from February 7th until February 14th offering half off drinks when you bring someone with you to the coffee shop.
We Will Go has several ministries to help the people in Jackson including a clothing ministry, food ministry, grounds and garden ministry, arts ministry, and an after school program for children.
Store manager and missionary at We Will Go, Devon Kravet said, “We strive to get to know each person that comes into The Urban 'Sip. Our coffee shop is not just a place to enjoy your morning coffee but to purchase handcrafted wood products and discover all that God is doing on Farish Street”
If you want to contact The Urban 'Sip, email urbansip@wewillgo.org or call the store at (601) 398-2410, extension 3.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.