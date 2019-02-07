Madison man found guilty of gratification of lust

MADISON , MS (WLBT) - A Madison man was found guilty of gratification of lust Thursday morning.
Tracy Cornelius Ellis was found guilty by Madison and Rankin Counties’ District Attorney John K. Bramlett, Jr., Thursday. Sentencing is scheduled for March.
On January 27, 2018, the parent of the youngest girl went to the Ridgeland Police Department because an argument between she and Ellis revealed that he was having the sisters perform sexual acts on him when they reached the age of ten.
On multiple occasions, Ellis would have the young girls touch him inappropriately in his bedroom and the family living room. The girls were scared to tell authorities or a parent because Ellis had threatened them on numerous occasions and they were afraid of him.
District Attorney Bramlett stated, “Ellis is a sick individual who used his position of trust to prey upon young girls. These children, who are now unfortunately victims of a heinous and sick crime, did have the courage to tell authorities what Ellis was doing to them even in light of the threats he had made.”
District Attorney Bramlett concluded, “These little girls, law enforcement, prosecutors, members of the jury, and the judge have removed a dangerous child predator from our streets. I hope the verdict will bring some closure to the family.”
In addition to the pending sentence, Ellis will be required to register with the Mississippi Sexual Offender Registry.
