Habitat for Humanity gives 22 residents new home

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - One Jackson neighborhood is getting a makeover.
The Habitat for Humanity Mississippi celebrates the completion of the revitalization of Greenview Drive.
People in the Jackson community came out to celebrate the three-year long project, that is now complete for 22 new homeowners, who now have a place to live.
The celebration was hosted by the Habitat for Humanity Mississippi, as well as community donors and volunteers all across the Magnolia State, who were eager to make a difference.
Natasha Thomas is the 2016 woman’s build recipient. She struggled to raise her two children, and knew she had to do something to take care of her family.
With a teary eye and a thankful heart, Thomas shares just how thankful she is.
“I am overjoyed," she said. “It is a feeling that is inexplainable. I never ever thought that I would have a home for my kids, and to know that Habitat helped me and so many other people, it’s amazing.”
Thomas thanks the Habitat for Humanity Mississippi, and all the volunteers that helped make this dream reality.
“Riding the streets to see the different houses, it is amazing. It is amazing. All I can do is thank God. I know he is the one who did it, and Habitat, and all of the volunteers."
Executive Director for Habitat humanity Mississippi, Merrill Mckewen, says there is nothing more rewarding than helping a family in need.
“Week after week, month after month, another house went up until we could say to 22 new homeowners, ‘Welcome home to Greenview Drive.’”
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.