Jackson man arrested for stealing money from elderly father

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Robert Earl Trunnell, Jr. was arrested Wednesday after being indicted on felony charges for taking nearly $11,000 from his father’s accounts, announced Attorney General Jim Hood.
Trunnell, 41, was entrusted with the care of his father. The indictment states he stole the money in multiple ways over a nine month period, including checks, cash, withdrawals, and card transactions. The total amount Trunnell stole was $10,854.66.
He is charged with one count of exploitation of a vulnerable adult and two counts of embezzlement. If convicted, he faces up to 25 years in prison. A charge is merely an accusation, and a defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.
This case was investigated by Anita Ray and will be prosecuted by Special Assistant Attorney General Brad Oberhousen, both with the AG’s Public Integrity Division.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.