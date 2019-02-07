Jackson to cut off water to 20,000 customers for not paying bills

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - If you have an overdue water account with the City of Jackson, your window to pay it is quickly closing.
City officials have announced massive cut-offs to residents who aren’t paying their city services bills, which amounts to almost 20,000 customers.
This in an attempt to collect over $45 million from those who have fallen behind on their water/sewer payments.
“We’re in a situation where our liquidity is strained to the extent that we really must accelerate this turn off process," said Public Works Director Bob Miller. "So we’re going to be sending out approximately 200 notifications per day to delinquent customers.”
Miller admits some customers haven’t been getting bills regularly from their system that has had a history of problems that haven’t all been worked out. Others haven’t contacted the city to make any type of payment, or get on a payment plan which is recommended.
Customers we talked to say they're frustrated.
Angela Anderson said she hasn’t received a bill for months. “I told them I think I should get a bill as soon as possible, but they told me they don’t know why. I guess it’s just the system is stuck or something. That’s the only explanation they can give me.”
Customers with outstanding bills are being urged to visit a payment center to work out a payment plan. There is a segment of Jackson’s population who can’t afford to pay their water bills. Others have their own reasons.
Jerome Brown, another water customer said, “We have so many water issues. I stay in south Jackson. I know at least six months out of the year we have a boil water issue, so what it is is everybody doesn’t think the quality of water, and what they’re paying for, is up to par.”
Customers will get a cut-off notice 10 days before their disconnection. For thousands of residents, time is running out before their faucets run dry.
