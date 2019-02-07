“Genomes for Kids” at St. Jude aims to prevent childhood cancer

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Twelve-year-old Sarah Ryan loves sports and spending time with her mother, Jackie. Sarah has been diagnosed with Neurofibromatosis Type 1, a genetic condition where patients have a mutation in their genes which causes cells to grow and divide abnormally. For Sarah, this meant the growth of a tumor in her hand.
Right now, scientists at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital are using information about patients' genes to find better treatments and save the lives of more children like Sarah. Genomes for Kids, or G4K, is a new clinical research study that combines the genetic information of many patients to give researchers a better understanding of what causes childhood cancers. There’s optimism about what the study will reveal in the fight against childhood cancer.
“We believe in working with the entire family, because when you think about genetics and genetic conditions, they affect the child with cancer and have the potential to affect siblings, parents, and other relatives,” says Kim E. Nichols, M.D., Director of the Cancer Predisposition Division.
Most new tumor patients at St. Jude are given the opportunity to be a part of the study. DNA samples are obtained from both a patient’s healthy cells, like in the blood, and from the tumor, or cancer cells.
“When you look at the tumor DNA and the normal DNA from the same individual, we are looking for one out of 1 million to one out of 10 million differences,” says Jinghui Zhang, Ph.D., Chair of Computational Biology.
The technology used to read the DNA is called Next Generation Sequencing. It’s loaded into the St. Jude supercomputers, and analyzed over a six-day period. Answers to what causes tumors like Sarah’s, and how to prevent them, might lie within all of the information generated from the patients.
By your St. Jude Dream Home ticket today by calling 800-371-6789!
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.