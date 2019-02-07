First Alert Forecast: warm Thursday; Winter returns Friday

THURSDAY: Similar to your Wednesday, expect clouds to break for a few peeks of sunshine by the afternoon, warm and breezy. Expect highs in the middle to upper 70s. A cold front will approach the region around sunset, bringing showers and a few storms. Showers will continue at times overnight. Expect temperatures to drop into the 40s overnight.
FRIDAY: Behind the cold front – expect Winter to return in earnest. Highs will only manage the 40s amid a brisk northwest wind. Clouds will hold firm throughout the day; lows will fall back near freezing for the first time in about a week.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Another weak disturbance may bring a shower, maybe a few sleet pellets early Saturday morning as Winter holds firm. A temperature whiplash will swing us toward the 60s by Sunday. Another system will gather through Monday into Tuesday, pushing through by Wednesday. We’ll be watching this time frame for the possibility of heavy rainfall and a few gusty storms by Tuesday.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
