Criminal justice reform bills advancing at the State Capitol

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - President Donald Trump has recently discussed criminal justice reform. In fact, he referenced it during Tuesday night’s State of the Union address. But there is similar work being done in Mississippi.
Criminal justice reforms include more than a one-and-done kind of fix. Both the House and Senate bills have several proposed changes. So, let’s hit the high points.
First, they want to use more “problem-solving” or “intervention” courts. Think drug courts and the way that some offenders get alternative sentencing to address their addictions outside the prison. These bills would use the same format for other offenders.
“Allow individuals who maybe have come in contact with the court because really of a mental illness and not so much criminal activity," said House bill author Rep. Jason White-R. "So that we don’t have them sitting in a jail cell somewhere, when really what they need is medication and counselors. So, trying to divert them.”
The next goal is to help former inmates back to work.
“For the most part it addresses the re-entry component," added Rep. Bill Kinkade. "Getting the offender released into society and get them to be productive citizens again. That’s the basis of it.”
As part of that, they’re hoping to expand options to get records cleared. The House bill would let non-violent offenders get one offense expunged.
“At the end of the day, the taxpayers are the ones having to foot the bill when we incarcerate somebody," explained Senate bill author Sen. Juan Barnett. "So, we’re trying to make it less burdensome on the taxpayer. And help that person that committed the crime know, ‘Hey, we forgive you and we welcome you back to society.’”
The reforms have bi-partisan support, but some think they could be improved.
“These are progressive baby steps," said Rep. Kabir Karriem. "However, it doesn’t go far enough as it relates to reviving the whole individual.”
The bills don’t restore voting rights to individuals who’ve completed their sentences.
