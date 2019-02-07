Consider This: Mississippi License Plate

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Mississippi had a good license plate design. The guitar, the Birthplace of America’s Music and a nice blue color. A previous tag featured the iconic Biloxi Lighthouse. Have you seen the new design for the Mississippi license plate? If not… imagine this. You’ve been driving down a red gravel road, you pull into a convenience store to fill-up your tank and you notice the back of your car, truck or SUV is covered in dust. As you stare at the dusty tag… you think… that’s a good look. That must be the inspiration for the new tag. If not that, then maybe a replica of an old license plate that has been baking in the sun for 20 plus years and faded with time.
Our state license plate is a rolling billboard. It’s a great way to promote Mississippi and encourage people to visit. The good news that will come from this design, we will soon be at the top of a national ranking instead of the bottom. The bad news… it will be tops for worst license plate look.
Mississippi has some really, really, really, creative people. How about in the future we have a contest and let those creative minds develop an amazing license plate design? For now, we’re stuck with the red gravel look. So, I guess it’s time to step up and pay extra for a specialized tag. I really like the wildlife conservation tag with the dog, I just hope the dust addition is optional.
