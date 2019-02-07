Consider This: Mississippi License Plate

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Mississippi had a good license plate design. The guitar, the Birthplace of America’s Music and a nice blue color. A previous tag featured the iconic Biloxi Lighthouse. Have you seen the new design for the Mississippi license plate? If not… imagine this. You’ve been driving down a red gravel road, you pull into a convenience store to fill-up your tank and you notice the back of your car, truck or SUV is covered in dust. As you stare at the dusty tag… you think… that’s a good look. That must be the inspiration for the new tag. If not that, then maybe a replica of an old license plate that has been baking in the sun for 20 plus years and faded with time.