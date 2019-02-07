Bulldog Basketball Teams to Wear Uniforms Inspired by Harlem Renaissance

STARKVILLE, MS (WLBT) - Mississippi State is one of 11 schools across the country that will wear adidas uniforms inspired by the Harlem Renaissance in honor of Black History Month this February.
The Bulldog men will wear the “Ballroom Uniforms” on February 23 against South Carolina while State’s women will wear them on February 24 to host Vanderbilt.
The Harlem Renaissance was a creative movement in the early 20th Century spanning the 1910s to the mid-1930s. In this era, the Renaissance ballroom became a place that epitomized basketball culture as local teams played on the same wooden floors that were used for ballroom dance events and jazz shows.
“At adidas, we created the Celebrating Black Culture program as a way of honoring our past throughout Black History Month, but also across the entire calendar year,” said Adam Laitsas, Senior Director for adidas Basketball in North America. “We firmly believe that through sport, we have the power to change lives, and we’re humbled to be able to celebrate these historical sport moments through the new Harlem Renaissance collection.”
MSU’s jerseys are inspired by the wooden floors of the ballrooms and feature a pattern that mimics the fabrics and prints of the 1920s. The jerseys feature a unique bean stitch texture around the team name, and the shorts display the word “BALLROOM” on the inner waistband. All players will wear a “Celebrating Black Culture” patch on their chest.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.