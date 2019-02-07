Brandon water department employee arrested for felony embezzlement

BRANDON, MS (WLBT) - A water department employee in Brandon was arrested for felony embezzlement Wednesday.
On February 6, Tony Johnson, who works in the water department for the City of Brandon, was arrested by the Brandon Police Department for felony embezzlement.
This arrest was made after city employees found fraudulent charges being made to the city’s Fuelman credit card account between August 2018 to February 2019.
After an investigation, police discovered Johnson was using the city’s Fuelman card to buy gas for his personal vehicle.
Johnson was arrested without incident and is being held at the Rankin County Jail on a $50,000-dollar bond.
The Brandon Police Department says they will aggressively investigate any incident involving corrupt employees who are stealing from the tax payers. This case will be forwarded to the Rankin County District Attorney’s office for prosecution.
