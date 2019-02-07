Anne Moody highway dedication ceremony scheduled

Anne Moody, born in Centreville in 1940, was a civil rights activist and the respected author of the critically acclaimed memoir, Coming of Age in Mississippi. She participated in many historic nonviolent campaigns, including the Woolworth’s sit-in protest in 1963, the March on Washington in 1963, and the Voter Registration Project in 1964. She went on to become one of the most celebrated authors of the Civil Rights Movement. Moody died on February 5, 2015, at the age of 74.