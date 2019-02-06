Three arrested in separate traffic stops in Richland

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Three men were arrested in Richland Tuesday, following two separate traffic stops.
The first arrest happened around 8:15 Tuesday morning, when a member of the Richland’s Flex Unit pulled over a vehicle for a switched tag on Interstate 20 near Highway 49.
The occupants in the vehicle--identified as 39-year-old James Christopher Black from Florence and 36-year-old Harley David Sistrunk from Byram--were arrested and charged with felony possession of controlled substance.
They will have their initial court appearances around 9:00 a.m. Wednesday morning.
In a second traffic stop around 3:00 p.m. in the same area, a member of Richland’s Flex Unit pulled over a vehicle for a traffic violation.
It was discovered that the driver, 36-year-old Christopher J. Barret from Pearl, had several outstanding warrants in Richland for shoplifting, malicious mischief and three counts of trespassing.
He was found to be in possession of eight grams of methamphetamine.
Barrett was arrested on the misdemeanor warrants and charged with felony possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.
He was transported to the Rankin County Jail and will have his initial court appearance Wednesday, February 13 at 9:00 a.m.
