Three arrested in separate traffic stops in Richland

Three arrested in separate traffic stops in Richland
By ShaCamree Gowdy | February 5, 2019 at 6:55 PM CST - Updated February 5 at 7:00 PM

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Three men were arrested in Richland Tuesday, following two separate traffic stops.

The first arrest happened around 8:15 Tuesday morning, when a member of the Richland’s Flex Unit pulled over a vehicle for a switched tag on Interstate 20 near Highway 49.

The occupants in the vehicle--identified as 39-year-old James Christopher Black from Florence and 36-year-old Harley David Sistrunk from Byram--were arrested and charged with felony possession of controlled substance.

39-year-old Christopher Black of Florence and 36-year-old Harley David Sistrunk were arrested after being pulled over in Richland; Source: Richland PD
39-year-old Christopher Black of Florence and 36-year-old Harley David Sistrunk were arrested after being pulled over in Richland; Source: Richland PD

They will have their initial court appearances around 9:00 a.m. Wednesday morning.

In a second traffic stop around 3:00 p.m. in the same area, a member of Richland’s Flex Unit pulled over a vehicle for a traffic violation.

36-year-old Christopher J. Barrett was arrested by Richland police on multiple charges; Source: Richland PD
36-year-old Christopher J. Barrett was arrested by Richland police on multiple charges; Source: Richland PD

It was discovered that the driver, 36-year-old Christopher J. Barret from Pearl, had several outstanding warrants in Richland for shoplifting, malicious mischief and three counts of trespassing.

He was found to be in possession of eight grams of methamphetamine.

Barrett was arrested on the misdemeanor warrants and charged with felony possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.

He was transported to the Rankin County Jail and will have his initial court appearance Wednesday, February 13 at 9:00 a.m.

Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.