Man shot following argument with another man about female

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Jackson police are investigating a shooting in the 2800 block of Arbor Hill Drive just before 6:00 p.m.
Officers responded to the area where they found a 48-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the buttocks. He also suffered an injury to the head after being struck with the firearm.
Police say the victim was assaulted then shot following an argument with another man, regarding a female. He was transported to the hospital with injuries that appear to be non-life-threatening.
The suspect left driving in a white Ford truck.
The victim is familiar with the suspect, but his name is not yet known.
This is an ongoing investigation.
