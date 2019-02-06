Athletes around metro sign national letters of intent to play college football on National Signing Day 2019

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Wednesday is National Signing Day and college football teams across the country are hoping to complete their 2019 recruiting class.
Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Southern Miss and Jackson State filled filled many spots in the Early Signing Period back in December, so this gives them the chance to add the last remaining pieces to their teams.
Jackson Prep two-sport athlete Jerrion Ealy de-committed from Ole Miss and reopened his recruitment in January, but the five-star running back did end up signing with the Rebels.
Ealy had been committed to play football and baseball for the Rebels since December 2017.
247 sports rates Ealy as the 45th best high school recruit in the country, the nation’s #4 running back recruit and the #2 prospect in Mississippi.
Ole Miss signed 25 recruits during the Early Signing Period and now have a total of 28, including last minute flip, four-star Oak Grove quarterback John Rhys Plumlee. Plumlee flipped from Georgia to Ole Miss on Monday.
Mississippi State is looking to add to the 14 they signed during the Early Signing Period.
Another notable Mississippi signee is four-star Brandon wide receiver Jonathan Mingo. Mingo, an Under Armour All-American, has been verbally committed to Ole Miss since July. He will sign his national letter of intent Wednesday morning.
Our team will be at the following signings throughout the day:
- Brandon WR Jonathan Mingo: 7:30 a.m. (Ole Miss) - SIGNED
- Jackson Prep RB Jerrion Ealy: 11:00 a.m. (Ole Miss) - SIGNED
Other notable signees throughout the area:
- St. Joe OG Tyler Brown (Louisiana-Lafayette): 12:00 p.m.
- Copiah Academy OT/DT Ethan Boyd (Hinds Community College): 2:00 p.m.
- Central Hinds K Jance Riley (Mississippi College): 11:00 a.m.
- Central Hinds OL/DL Tyler Kellum (Mississippi College): 11:00 a.m.
- Jackson Academy WR Max Harmon (West Alabama): 10:15 a.m.
- Mendenhall ATH Christian Allen (JSU) - SIGNED
- Jackson Prep WR Peyton Greenwood (Air Force) 10:30 a.m. - SIGNED
- Jackson Prep MLB/DT Adam Norsworthy (Ole Miss) 10:30 a.m. - SIGNED
This is where we will update all the signees from in and around the state.
*recruits in italics were signing during the Early Signing Period
- WR Javonta Payton, Northwest Community College - 3-star recruit
- DL Nathan Pickering, Mount Olive, MS - 4-star recruit
- RB Kareem Walker, Irvington, N.J.
- CB Martin Emerson, Pensacola, FL
- S Collin Duncan, Montgomery, AL
- OL Brandon Cunningham, St. Martin, MS
- CB Dylan Lawrence, George County, MS
- WR Quinton Torbor, Destrehan, LA - 3-star recruit
- ATH Javeious Purvis, Pelahatchie, MS - 3-star recruit
- CB Jarrian Jones, Northwest Rankin - 3-star recruit
- DE Jack Harris, Sumrall, MS- 3-star recruit
- OL Nick Pendley, Canton, GA- 3-star recruit
- QB Garrett Shrader, Charlotte, NC - 4-star recruit
- WDE Ani Izuchukwu, Nashville, TN - 4-star recruit
- RB Lee Witherspoon, Stevenson, AL - 3-star recruit
- OL LaQuinston Sharp, East Mississippi Community College - 3-star recruit
- S Fred Peters, Jones County Junior College - 3-star recruit
- OL Charles Cross, Laurel, MS - 4-star recruit
- WDE De’Monte Russell, Jackson, MS - 4-star recruit
- WR Kyziah Pruitt, Macon, MS - 3-star recruit
- OL Brevyn Jones, Birmingham, AL- 3-star recruit
- WR Jonathan Mingo, Brandon, MS - 4-star recruit
- RB Jerrion Ealy, Jackson, MS - 4-star recruit
- DL Ledarrius Cox, Mobile, AL - 3-star recruit
- DE Brandon Mack, Montgomery, AL
- DB Jalen Jordan, Lake Cormorant, MS - 3-star recruit
- DB A.J. Finley, Mobile, AL - 3-star recruit
- OL Reece McIntyre, Buford, GA - 3-star recruit
- OL Jeremy James, Cumming, GA - 3-star recruit
- OL Carter Colquitt, Buford, GA - 3-star recruit
- QB Kinkead Dent, Jackson, MS - 3-star recruit
- WR Jordan Jernigan, Tupelo, MS - 3-star recruit
- OL Bryce Ramsey, Gulfport, MS - 3-star recruit
- OLB Jay Stanley, Brandon, MS - 3-star recruit
- DB Jamar Richardson, Jones County Junior College, 3-star recruit
- OL Caleb Warren, Louisville, MS - 3-star recruit
- OL Nick Broeker, Springfield, IL - 4-star recruit
- DB Jonathan Haynes, Jones County Junior College - 3-star recruit
- LB Eric Jeffries, Oxford, MS - 3-star recruit
- OL Darius Thomas, Jonesboro, AR - 4-star recruit
- WR Jadon Jackson, Centerton, AR- 3-star recruit
- DL Sam Williams, Montgomery, AL- 4-star recruit
- WR Dannis Jackson, Sumrall, MS - 4-star recruit
- LB Ashanti Cistrunk, Louisville, MS - 3-star recruit
- DL Patrick Lucas, Wetumpka, AL - 3-star recruit
- DB Deantre Prince, Charleston, MS - 3-star recruit
- LB Tavario Standifer, Tupelo, MS - 3-star recruit
- QB Grant Tisdale, Allen, TX - 3-star recruit
- WR Dontario Drumond, East Mississippi Community College - 3-star recruit
- RB Snoop Conner, Hattiesburg, MS - 3-star recruit
- K, P Andrew Stein, Slidell, LA
- LB Torrence Brown, Tuscaloosa, AL - 3-star recruit
- LB Avery White, Moss Point, MS
- ATH Demarcus Jones, Vicksburg, MS
- RB Dee Baker, Northwest Rankin - 3-star recruit
- TE Naricuss Driver, Griffin, GA
- OL Tre Johnson, Orlando, FL - 3-star recruit
- TE Luke Baker, Naples, FL - 3-star recruit
- OL Matt Ryals, Purvis, MS
- OL Louis Smith, D’Iberville, MS - 3-star recruit
- OL Coker Wright, Brookhaven, MS - 3-star recruit
- OL Gerquan Scott, Mobile, AL
- LB Swayze Bozeman, Flora, MS
- DL Eriq Kitchen, Batesville, MS - 2-star recruit
- OL Khalique Washington, Lebanon, PA - 3-star recruit
- ATH Markel McLaurin, Collins, MS
- OL Tanner Hawthorne, Peoria, AZ - 3-star recruit
- DB Khalen Leonard, Houston, TX - 2-star recruit
- ATH TQ Newsome, Gulfport, MS - 3-star recruit
- WR Chris Scruggs, Clearwater, FL - 3-star recruit
- QB Chandler Rogers, Mansfield, TX - 3-star recruit
- ATH Antavious Willis, Camden, MS - 3-star recruit
- QB Jaden Johnson, Memphis, TN - 3-star recruit
- OL William Wynn, Tucsaloosa, AL
- SS Robert McDaniel, Terry, MS
- LB Keith Lopez, New Ibena, LA
- LB Joshua Hudson, Charlotte, NC
- OL LeRoy Hawkins, DeSoto, TX
- ATH Bryon Hanspard, DeSoto, TX
- DL Devanta Davis, Union Springs, AL
- RB Kymani Clark, Ocala, FL
- RB Tyson Alexander, DeSoto, TX
- ATH Christian Allen, Mendenhall, MS
- CB Mar’Keyvrick Eddie, New Iberia, LA
- QB Quincy Casey, Memphis, TN
- OL Jalen Jones, Memphis, TN
- WR Brandon Sanders, Montgomery, AL
- CB Jashon Baker, Tylertown, MS
- QB Brandon Mallory, Plano, TX
- WR DD Bowie - Transfer from Ole Miss - Morton, MS
- DL Emmanuel Olenga, Northeast Mississippi Community College
- RB Gregory Williams, Memphis, TN
- QB Matt Little, Evanston, IL
- OL Raheem Wilson, Charleston, MS
- Canton’s Thomas Simmons - Coahoma Community College
- Canton’s Zharien Carson - Coahoma Community College
- Canton’s Pizarro Travis - Coahoma Community College
- Clinton’s Desmyn Baker - Northwest Mississippi Community College
- Clinton’s Tucker Barefoot - Northwest Mississippi Community College
- Clinton’s Hunter Hulsey - Northwest Mississippi Community College
- Clinton’s Chantz Taylor - Belhaven University
- Clinton’s DeMoire Johnson - Belhaven University
- Clinton’s Delawrence Butler - Jones College
- Clinton’s Bryce Turner - Jones College
- Clinton’s Gren Evans - Holmes Community College
- Clinton’s Jimmy Bennett - Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College
- Clinton’s Ryan Davis - Hinds Community College
- Clinton’s Javian Paige - Hinds Community College
- Horn Lake LB Nakobe Dean - Georgia
- Horn Lake ATH Raydarious Jones - LSU
- Lafayette High School CB Brandon Turnage - Alabama
- Madison Ridgeland Academy OL Nicolas Rowan - Navy
