Mississippi man charged with estranged wife’s murder; More charges expected

Joe Quincy McCord was the subject of a manhunt Tuesday night after police say he shot Brittany Moore McCord, 33, at Bandywood Apartments on Orchard Rd, then took the couple’s two-year-old daughter. An Amber Alert was issued for little Genesis, and McCord eventually surrendered himself to Mobile police just after 8 pm. He turned the child over to a relative, who quickly called Mobile Police. She has since been returned to Pascagoula.