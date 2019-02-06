Mississippi man charged with estranged wife’s murder; More charges expected

By Annie Johnson and Lindsay Knowles | February 5, 2019 at 6:15 PM CST - Updated February 6 at 1:30 PM

PASCAGOULA, MS (WLOX) - The man accused of killing his estranged wife in Pascagoula is back in Mississippi to face charges.

Joe Quincy McCord was the subject of a manhunt Tuesday night after police say he shot Brittany Moore McCord, 33, at Bandywood Apartments on Orchard Rd, then took the couple’s two-year-old daughter. An Amber Alert was issued for little Genesis, and McCord eventually surrendered himself to Mobile police just after 8 pm. He turned the child over to a relative, who quickly called Mobile Police. She has since been returned to Pascagoula.

Joe McCord, pictured here with his daughter two-year-old Genesis (Photo source: MBI)
The child wasn’t harmed, but her mother was pronounced dead at the scene. Brittany Moore McCord also leaves behind a 13-year-old son who is not related to the suspect.

McCord is being held at the Jackson County Adult Detention Center awaiting a court appearance. He’s currently charged with murder, but Pascagoula investigators are working with the Jackson County District Attorney’s’ Office on additional charges.

