Mississippi man charged with estranged wife’s murder; More charges expected

PASCAGOULA, MS (WLOX) - The man accused of killing his estranged wife in Pascagoula is back in Mississippi to face charges.
Joe Quincy McCord was the subject of a manhunt Tuesday night after police say he shot Brittany Moore McCord, 33, at Bandywood Apartments on Orchard Rd, then took the couple’s two-year-old daughter. An Amber Alert was issued for little Genesis, and McCord eventually surrendered himself to Mobile police just after 8 pm. He turned the child over to a relative, who quickly called Mobile Police. She has since been returned to Pascagoula.
The child wasn’t harmed, but her mother was pronounced dead at the scene. Brittany Moore McCord also leaves behind a 13-year-old son who is not related to the suspect.
McCord is being held at the Jackson County Adult Detention Center awaiting a court appearance. He’s currently charged with murder, but Pascagoula investigators are working with the Jackson County District Attorney’s’ Office on additional charges.
