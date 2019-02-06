Madison County teachers honored for achieving National Board Certification

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Madison County Schools are adding more teachers who have National Board Certification.
Twelve teachers are being recognized for their commitment and dedication in the intensive process.
Madison County Schools is now third in the state for the most teachers who have National Board Certifications. The district offers a mentoring program to candidates and encourages staff to pursue National Board Certification.
The teachers were honored during the school board meeting Monday night.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.