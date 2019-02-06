Lincoln Co. family searching for beloved pet that was transported to New York by local shelter

BROOKHAVEN, MS (WLBT) - A Lincoln County family is desperately searching for their Russell Terrier that went missing in late January, ending up in a local shelter that shipped him to another part of the United States.
The family claims it happened without their knowledge.
“I just want him back, and if we don’t get him back, I don’t know what we are going to do,” said owner Sherry Lowe.
Sherry and her daughter-in-law, Stephany Lowe, said their dog was last seen outside their family home.
When he went missing, they began posting fliers all over the county and online.
The family says the dog ended up in Brookhaven, where someone dropped it off to the rescue league and signed an owner surrender form.
They claim the volunteer organization never posted a picture to alert them that they even had the dog in their care. And after doing their own research, they found out the dog was in New York.
“I am not saying they are totally at fault, but they are at fault for not slowing down and saying this is a family dog,” said Stephanie.
We reached out to the Brookhaven Animal Rescue League, and while officials did not want to speak on camera, they said there is a five day holding period for all animals that come through the doors.
After that, the animals can be randomly selected to be transported around the country to other shelters for adoption.
BARL could not confirm if a picture was posted of the dog, but they said they are working with the family to find their beloved pet.
“All we want is him back. Give us some information so we can try to find him,” said Stephanie. “There is a more obligation for them to help us get our family dog of 11 1/2 years back."
