Lawyers for 21 Savage issue statement refuting ICE’s claim of ‘false persona’

(Gray News) - The legal defense for Atlanta-based rapper 21 Savage has released a statement to discredit information released by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials about the rapper’s immigration status and public persona.
She’yaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, 26, was arrested Sunday in a “targeted operation,” and has been held without bond by the Department of Homeland Security since then.
Abraham-Joseph, a UK national, has long claimed Atlanta as his home, even telling The Fader that he brought a gun to his Atlanta-area middle school and was subsequently moved to youth detention.
"His whole public persona is false. He actually came to the U.S. from the UK as a teen and overstayed his visa,” ICE spokesman Bryan Cox told CNN. The rapper “failed to depart under the terms of his nonimmigrant visa and he became unlawfully present in the U.S. when his visa expired in July 2006.”
“Mr. Abraham-Joseph was taken into ICE custody as he is unlawfully present in the U.S. and also a convicted felon,” Cox added, referring to the rapper’s 2014 conviction on drug charges.
But his lawyers countered.
“He has never hidden from DHS or any of its agencies,” the statement said. “Mr. Abraham-Joseph, like almost two million of his immigrant child peers, was left without immigration status as a young child with no way to fix his immigration status. These ‘Dreamers’ come from all walks of life and every ethnicity. Mr. Abraham-Joseph has no criminal convictions or charges under state or federal law and is free to seek relief from removal in immigration court. ICE provided incorrect information to the press when it claimed he had a criminal conviction.”
According to CNN, Abraham-Joseph was convicted in October 2014 in Fulton County on counts of marijuana possession with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of certain felonies and manufacturing, delivery, distribution and/or possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.
Abraham-Joseph’s lawyers, however, say the conviction was expunged.
Abraham-Joseph was born in the United Kingdom and entered the U.S. legally at the age of 7.
He has been physically present in the U.S. for almost 20 years, according to the statement.
The statement goes on to say that Abraham-Joseph has very personal ties to the U.S., specifically Atlanta. His three children are citizens, and he has siblings who are also citizens.
Lawyers also called into question why Abraham-Joseph had not received a bond.
“ICE routinely grants bond to individuals in Mr. Abraham-Joseph’s circumstances, specifically individuals who have overstayed a prior valid visa and have relief from deportation under federal law. There is no chance that Mr. Abraham-Joseph is a flight risk. Mr. Abraham-Joseph is not a ‘danger’ to the community as his acts of philanthropy and goodwill, as well as his music, continue to improve the communities from which he comes.”
Rep. Hank Johnson has called for Abraham-Joseph to be released on bond, citing his community ties and charitable work in Atlanta.
The rapper had applied for a U-Visa, which is pending with immigration services, immigration attorney Charles Kuck told CNN.
The visa is for victims of crimes suffered while in the U.S.
Some have called into question the timing of Abraham-Joseph’s arrest.
The rapper recently released the song “A Lot” featuring J. Cole, criticizing the Trump administration’s detention of children at the U.S. border.
“Started from the bottom straight from the gutter, so I had to go a lil' harder/The lights was off, the gas was off, so we had to boil up the water/Been through some things so I can’t imagine my kids stuck at the border/Flint still need water/People was innocent, couldn’t get lawyers.”
The rapper is under 23-hour lockdown with little communication, his manager said.
It is unclear if or when Abraham-Joseph will be deported.
