JPD investigating after female suffers gunshot wound

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Jackson police are investigating a shooting that happened in the 3600 block of Sunset Drive just after 4:30 p.m. Wednesday evening.
It has been confirmed that a 65-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound to the leg. She was transported with an injury that does not appear to be life threatening.
The suspect is a black man who is known by the victim, but his name is not yet being released. He fled the scene in a small green sedan.
What led to the shooting is unknown at this time.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.