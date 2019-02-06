JPD investigating after female suffers gunshot wound

By ShaCamree Gowdy | February 6, 2019 at 5:25 PM CST - Updated February 6 at 6:53 PM

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Jackson police are investigating a shooting that happened in the 3600 block of Sunset Drive just after 4:30 p.m. Wednesday evening.

It has been confirmed that a 65-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound to the leg. She was transported with an injury that does not appear to be life threatening.

The suspect is a black man who is known by the victim, but his name is not yet being released. He fled the scene in a small green sedan.

