Former city clerk served with indictments in ongoing Canton voter fraud investigation

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - There are new developments in the ongoing voter fraud investigation in Canton.
It has been confirmed that former city clerk Valerie Smith--who were are told retired in December after 23 years on the job--was served Wednesday with three separate indictments for violation of voter registration statues.
According to the indictment, Smith willfully and unlawfully refused or neglected to perform her duties regarding the registration of voters.
More charges were brought against Courtney Rainey, a Canton School Board member and the City’s Director of Human and Cultural Needs, earlier this week. She, along with Alderman Andrew Grant, was charged with voter fraud and conspiracy to commit voter fraud.
Madison and Rankin County District Attorney, John K. Bramlett, Jr. issued a statement Wednesday evening. He says in the past week, three additional sets of indictments have been issued and have been served by the Madison County Sheriff’s Department for allegations of voter fraud, conspiracy and violation of voter registration statutes.
These indictments are in addition to those who were served in December 2018. He also says in the statement, “several individuals have recently been served with indictments resulting from an investigation into allegations of voter fraud in Madison County. Each indictment speaks for itself. This Office will not tolerate individuals who seek to undermine the integrity of our election process, and those who engage in voter fraud or related criminal activities will be prosecuted.”
