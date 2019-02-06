First Alert Forecast: nearing record highs Wednesday

WEDNESDAY: Expect clouds to break for a few more periods of sunshine by the afternoon. Temperatures will push their way into the middle to upper 70s, nearing record territory. Wednesday’s record high is 78°, set back in 1927 – we’ll be close to that number. Breezes turn a bit aggressive today, southerly between 10 – 20 mph. Clouds will build back in overnight with lows in the 60s.
THURSDAY: Similar to your Wednesday, expect clouds to break for a few peeks of sun by the afternoon. Expect highs in the middle to upper 70s. A cold front will approach the region around sunset, bringing showers and a few storms. Expect temperatures to drop into the 40s overnight.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Behind the front, expect a chilly north wind to take hold. Temperatures will struggle to get toward 50° Friday afternoon. Though winter may reassert itself Friday and Saturday, expect another upward swing toward the 60s by late in the weekend. Another system will gather through Monday into Tuesday, pushing through by Wednesday. Almost every day in the forecast features a chance for rain, but no one day features a complete washout.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.