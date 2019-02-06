Facebook Messenger now lets you unsend texts

(CNN) - We’ve all been there, you send a text and regret it right away.
Now Facebook Messenger users have the power to unsend texts, but they have to be semi-quick about it.
The feature, which began rolling out Tuesday, allows users to delete a message within 10 minutes of sending it.
To use it, users tap on the message in question, then select the option to "remove for everyone."
The message will then be replaced by text alerting recipients and senders that it was removed.
Facebook announced last April that it planned to launch an “unsend” feature for Messenger.
That news came after it was revealed that some of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s Messenger texts vanished from recipients' inboxes.
It's unclear what information was in those messages.
