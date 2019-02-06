Dixie National Commissioners kick off rodeo, announce parking considerations

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - This years Dixie National Rodeo takes place February 7th - 13th at the Mississippi Coliseum, and over 700 people from across the United States and Canada are set to compete for the $250,000 in prize money.
Andy Gipson, Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce, kicked off the event with a press conference which was held at the Mississippi Trade Mart on Tuesday.
“I want to invite everyone to join us for the 54th Annual Dixie National Rodeo, the largest rodeo east of the Mississippi River," said Gipson. “I guarantee you and your family will have a great time at this Genuine Mississippi event. The bronc riding, barrel racing, bulldogging, tie down roping, and bull riding will keep you on the edge of your seat.”
Entertainment for this years rodeo includes: Easton Corbin, Morgan Wallen, Shenandoah, John Anderson, Dylan Scott, Cody Johnson, and Scotty McCreery. It will also feature bull riding, barrel racing, team roping, steer wrestling, bareback bronc riding, saddle bronc riding, and tie down roping.
Mississippi Fair Commission Executive Director Steve Hutton also announced traffic and parking considerations for the the event. “What many people don’t realize is that the Livestock Show is three weeks long. It starts before the Rodeo, continues during the Rodeo, and goes well beyond the Rodeo."
“This year’s Livestock Show appears to be one of the largest attended shows in our history,” continued Hutton, "which means our parking lots are pretty full all day and all night.”
Those attending the rodeo are asked to park off the main property. Dennery’s Restaurant and the Regency Hotel, located on Greymont Street east of the Coliseum, will be providing paid parking options.
For up-to-date information on the rodeo, concerts and schedules, download the Dixie National Livestock Show & Rodeo mobile app or click here.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.