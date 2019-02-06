Dixie Nation Livestock Show and Rodeo brings in crowds and money

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Steve Hutton, Executive Director of the Mississippi Fair Commission, says up to 100,000 people are expected to come to Jackson for the Dixie National Livestock Show and Rodeo.
The rodeo is only seven days long, bringing in 35 to 40 thousand people. But according to the fair commission, the real money maker for the city of Jackson is the livestock show which brings in 50 to 60 thousand people.
And they’re here spending money around the metro.
“You’re going to spend $200, $300 over a period of that time while you’re here. You do simple math, $20 to $30 million would be our economic impact. And our last economic impact study showed it was an excess of $20 million,” said Hutton.
The Dettor family has been coming to the Dixie National for 28 years. Joe Dettor or “Papa” is here with his son and grandson - who is now carrying on the family tradition by showing off his cows. He also went home with one of the winning belt buckles.
Every year they come from Batesville and spend lots of money to take part in the event.
“We’re going to spend a thousand dollars at least. Food, our expense, camper, and fees there, and fuel. We’ll travel back home, and then we’ll come back for the opening show,” said Dettor.
They’re also not landlocked to the trailer. They still go out and have fun around the metro. “We go out to eat some, we cook in our trailers some, you know, again with friends.”
