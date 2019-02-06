Coroner identifies man killed in deadly crash on Midway Rd.

HINDS COUNTY, MS (WLBT) - Hinds County Sheriff’s Deputies and first responders are on the scene of a deadly car accident on Midway Road, between Seven Springs and McFarland Road.
Hinds Co. Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart identified the victim as John Stigall.
Traffic is currently shut off to this area. You should avoid Midway Road, south of Highway 18, to Seven Springs Road.
According to Major Pete Luke, the road is expected to be shut down for at least another hour.
