Brandon Mayor Butch Lee announces his candidacy for Central District Transportation Commissioner

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Brandon Mayor Butch Lee has announced he is a candidate in the race for Central District Transportation Commissioner.
Lee was surrounded by supporters Tuesday morning, including Ridgeland Mayor Gene McGee and Rankin County Sheriff Bryan Bailey. He says he brings a unique perspective to the job. Dick Hall is not seeking re-election.
Lee says he has big shoes to fill, but believes his experience as a mayor will help tackle some of Mississippi’s infrastructure problems.
“That is the next decade of trouble, if you will, or problems that we have to solve, is figuring out how to solve our infrastructure problem," said Lee. "We’re doing that in Brandon with our water system and our sewer system. But there is a mountain of work, and we’ve got to be smart about it and figure out how to do it.”
Lee also says his job as mayor of Brandon has prepared him for the job of Transportation Commissioner.
"You don’t know what the problems are at the local level, at the city and county level, until you work in this world. And those perspectives are what I want to carry to the state level now so there’s better understanding there,” Lee said.
State Senator Willie Simmons, Democrat Marcus Wallace and Republican Ricky Pennington, Jr. are running in this race. March 1st is the qualifying deadline.
