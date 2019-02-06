After their dog was killed, a north Jackson family is now taking on animal control

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - It’s been two weeks since a beloved family pet was attacked and killed by three dogs in a North Jackson neighborhood.
After failing to see animal control take any action against the dogs owners, the family decided to take action against the man who they say has failed to do his job.
“Paul Perry, a man who himself told me that he personally has 27 dogs, is the epitome of everything that is wrong in the city of Jackson,” said Mrs. Litton, describing animal control manager Paul Perry during Tuesday’s city council meeting.
“I want the city to know that Paul Perry is running animal control in a way that is letting dogs that are dangerous back on the street,” she continued.
Litton’s frustration with animal control grew after their family pet, Pugsly, was allegedly killed by three dogs belonging to a neighboring family.
After learning that the dogs had not been removed from the neighbor’s home, Litton and her husband brought the issue before the city council. Still, she said nothing was done. So she went again to Tuesday’s meeting.
“We ask that you rectify this situation immediately, so that next time we’re not standing here telling you that these dogs or other dogs attacked another beloved pet,” she said.
This is not the first time that Paul Perry's name has been in the news regarding his job.
In 2014, Perry defended animal control’s right to shoot and kill dogs if they could not catch or trap them. Two homeowners witnessed an animal control officer shoot and kill their pets from inside an animal control vehicle.
Multiple attempts were made to contact Paul Perry and animal control, but no response was given.
