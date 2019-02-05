Wig-wearing Florida man robs 7-Eleven at gunpoint, deputies say

LEE COUNTY, FL (Gray News) - When Lee County Sheriff’s deputies found a gray hoodie and a pile of wadded up cash in David Rodriguez’s apartment, they were confident they’d found the man who’d robbed a 7-Eleven on Saturday.
But the most damning piece of evidence was the collection of wigs they also found.
The store clerk told investigators that a Hispanic male robbed him at gunpoint while wearing a gray hoodie and a wig.
The suspect approached the clerk as if he was going to buy something, but flashed a black handgun instead and demanded money, deputies said.
Deputies arrived on the scene and called in the aviation and K-9 units. After swarming the area and speaking with a witness, investigators keyed in on the Lago Del Sol Apartment complex.
Authorities took Rodriguez into custody without incident.
The 28-year-old is charged with robbery with a firearm.
