Vicksburg man among special guests invited to State of the Union Address by President Trump

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - A Vicksburg man is among a list of special guests invited to The State of the Union Address by President Trump.
According to the White House website, Roy James is Plant Manager at the Vicksburg Forest Products lumber facility.
James had worked at the facility for 26 years, becoming Vice President of Operations, when he was told the plant would be closing.
Through provisions in the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, Vicksburg was designated an Opportunity Zone. After this, the plant soon reopened and James was hired to oversee the entire facility.
Governor Phil Bryant commented on the announcement, calling it “A great honor for Mr. James and Mississippi.”
The State of the Union Address is scheduled for Tuesday night at 8:00 p.m.
