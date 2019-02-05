Simpson Co. man left with nothing after his home is set on fire

SIMPSON COUNTY, MS (WLBT) - Simpson County investigators are searching for the person who set a man’s home on fire. Just a month ago, his house was shot into.
James Pittman lives on Big Hill Road and just after 9:00 p.m. on Jan. 4th of this year, Pitterman returned home to find bullet holes in the wall of his home and items broken inside.
He called the Simpson Co. Sheriff’s Department and they sent deputies over to investigate.
A month later, on Feb 4th., Pittman left his house to go to the store around 1:00 p.m. and, while he was gone, received a call that his house was on fire. Witnesses reported seeing a black sports car leaving the scene.
Fannie Mac ran outside to find her son’s home ablaze. “I heard, pow, pow, pow, pow.” James Pittman’s house was quickly reduced to ash.
Now left with only the clothes on his back, Pittman says he has no insurance. Everything he owned, a loss.
“It’s a sad situation," said Fannie Mac. "Somebody would be that mean and hateful.”
Troy Mac, Pitman’s step-father, said, “I don’t believe it’s somebody just randomly going around shooting at people’s houses. I believe somebody got a motive, because three weeks ago they done the same thing.”
James Pitman’s truck, which had been shot into, was taken to the sheriff’s department for processing. Bullets lodged in the vehicle are being sent to the state crime lab. The State Fire Marshal’s office determined there was also an attempt to set the truck on fire.
Tonight, residents in the area are on alert, hoping those responsible are quickly brought to justice.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Simpson county Sheriff’s department at 601-847-2921, or Crimestoppers at 601-355-8477.
