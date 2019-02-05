Oak Grove QB John Rhys Plumlee flips from Georgia to Ole Miss

HATTIESBURG, MS (WLBT) - Quarterback John Rhys Plumless flipped his commitment from Georgia to Ole Miss on Monday.
Plumlee took to Twitter to announce that he is now signing with the Rebels on National Signing Day, February 6.
The Oak Grove High School standout is ranked No. 261 overall recruit in the 2019 class.
Plumlee is an accomplished football recruit but is also a top-level baseball player and is planning to pursue both football and baseball at Ole Miss.
With Plumlee’s commitment, head coach Matt Luke and his staff have a total of 28 commitments.
According to ESPN, Ole Miss currently has the No. 24-ranked class in the country only one days before signing day begins.
