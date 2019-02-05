Mississippi bill banning abortions once fetal heartbeat is detected advances

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - A bill prohibiting an abortion in cases where a fetal heartbeat has been detected passed the Senate Public Health and Welfare Committee Tuesday afternoon.
Senate Bill 2116, which would provide an exception in cases of medical emergencies, now heads to the Senate for consideration. The bill is sponsored by Sens. Angela Hill (R-Picayune) and Chris Caughman (R-Mendenhall).
“I thank Senators Hill and Caughman for introducing legislation to stop the barbaric practice of ending life in the womb even though a heartbeat is plainly detected,” said Lt. Gov. Reeves. “I am committed to making Mississippi the safest place in America for an unborn child.”
