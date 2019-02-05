MDOT’s new website feature aims to improve transparency and accountability

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Ever wonder if you’re driving on the state’s roughest patch of highway?
Now you could find out how it compares to the rest by using MDOT’s new website feature. MDOT PATH is aimed at increasing transparency and accountability.
“You don’t have to be a data cruncher," explained MDOT Public Information Officer Jason Scott. "You don’t have to be an engineer. Just looking at all the numbers, it can get kind of confusing.”
The site makes it simple with color coded condition maps. One page, for example, shows the 10 year history of the pavement conditions, and you can see how it’s progressively gotten worse.
“There’s people that are skeptical of government agencies," added Scott. "They say they’re telling us it’s that bad, well show us how bad it is. That’s what this website is designed to do.”
The site will also serve as a visual aid while the agency lobbies lawmakers for more money to fund road and bridge projects. We showed the site to folks to see what they thought about it. Most agreed it’s a good idea, although many said they weren’t surprised with what they saw.
As new inspections are completed, the website will automatically update. It will also have an ongoing list of closed and posted bridges statewide.
“We’re telling people that the conditions of our roadways are bad, but how can we take the next step to show them?" asked Scott. "Obviously, people driving on the roads that they drive everyday, they know those are bad. But how do we show that it’s broader than just what you drive everyday? And this is the solution we came up with.”
