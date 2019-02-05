First Alert Forecast: warm, muggy; few storms Wednesday

EXTENDED FORECAST: An unsettled period will continue as the we roll through the week ahead. Expect temperatures to stay well-above average through Thursday, before another cold front moves through late Thursday into early Friday. Temperatures will fall from the upper 70s Thursday to only managing a high near 50° on Friday. After the front, quickly, temperatures will begin their upward swing back toward the 60s by late in the weekend. Almost every day in the forecast features a chance for rain, but no one day features a complete washout.