First Alert Forecast: warm, muggy; few storms Wednesday

TUESDAY: Areas of fog will be possible to step out the door. Other than that, expect clouds and a few more showers or rumbles of thunder are possible into Tuesday – but not a complete washout; but keeping the umbrella nearby may help you out. Expect highs to push their way into the middle 70s. Overnight, clouds, a few showers and temperatures in the lower to middle 60s.
WEDNESDAY: Another round of fog possible to start off the day – expect clouds to break for a few more periods of sunshine by the afternoon. Temperatures will push their way into the middle to upper 70s, nearing record territory. Wednesday’s record high is 78°, set back in 1927 – we’ll be close to that number. Clouds will build back in overnight with lows in the 60s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: An unsettled period will continue as the we roll through the week ahead. Expect temperatures to stay well-above average through Thursday, before another cold front moves through late Thursday into early Friday. Temperatures will fall from the upper 70s Thursday to only managing a high near 50° on Friday. After the front, quickly, temperatures will begin their upward swing back toward the 60s by late in the weekend. Almost every day in the forecast features a chance for rain, but no one day features a complete washout.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.