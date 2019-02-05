City increases reward to $5K for info on homicide of George Robinson

61-year-old George Robinson died in the hospital on January 14 after an encounter with Jackson police.

By Morgan Howard | February 5, 2019 at 1:10 PM CST - Updated February 5 at 1:10 PM

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - The reward for information about the homicide of George Robinson has been increased to $5,000.

Jackson city council met Tuesday and made this announcement during their meeting.

According to Jackson Police Chief James Davis, the city’s K-9 unit responded to a location on Jones Avenue in Washington Addition Sunday evening while searching for the suspect in the murder of a preacher.

During the search, Robinson was charged with a misdemeanor and given a field release, which is similar to a citation.

While receiving the field release, Robinson sustained an injury to his head.

Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart ruled Robinson’s death as a homicide.

