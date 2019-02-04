UPDATE: Safford PD looking into brawl after high school wrestler appears to attack coach

Upon arrival to the school, Safford officers learned that a wrestler for the Canyon Del Oro High School (XXXX, 18 years of age) had aggressively tackled the coach of his opponent team. Team members from both teams, officials and school staff attempted to restrain XXXX, at which time his father (XXXX, 39 years of age) crossed a barrier and came onto the mat area in an aggressive manner, creating the need to restrain him as well.