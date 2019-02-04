Crime Stoppers offering reward for information on Jackson Fire Chief shot while sleeping in his bed

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Jackson police are investigating after a Jackson Fire Department Captain was shot while he was sleeping in his bed inside his home.
As of February 20, the Fire Chief is still hospitalized.
According to police, the shooting happened in the 1000 block of Barbara Ann Drive.
Just after 12:00 am, officers responded to a home where a 53-year-old Craig Odems had a gunshot wound to the side. The victim told officers he was lying in bed when shots fired outside, entered the home striking him.
Odems was transported to an area hospital and was last listed in stable condition.
According to JFD Division Chief Cleotha Sanders, Chief Odems is resting from surgery and is expected to make a full recovery.
Police say an unknown individual was seen walking in the area sometime prior to the shooting, however, an identity is not known. It is also unknown if the shots were intended for the victim.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).
Crime Stoppers is offering up to $2500 for information that leads to an arrest in this case.
This investigation is ongoing.
