Man arrested after over $1 million of cocaine found during traffic stop

RANKIN COUNTY, MS (WLBT) - A deputy with the Rankin County Interstate Interdiction Task Force made a major drug bust Saturday afternoon.
It began with a traffic stop on traffic stop on I-20. A Lincoln passenger car was pulled over for a traffic violation.
During the traffic stop, the deputy suspected the vehicle was transporting drugs and/or contraband.
A search revealed over 75 pounds of cocaine hidden inside the vehicle.
The driver, Luis Carlos Alvarado, was placed under arrest for aggravated trafficking of cocaine and transported to the Rankin County Jail.
District Attorney Bubba Bramlett will bring Alvarado before Rankin County Court Judge Kent McDaniel for an initial appearance.
No bond has been set at this time.
The street value of the cocaine is over $1 million.
Mississippi Highway Patrol assisted in this drug bust.
