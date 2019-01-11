Gray Chairman, CEO Hilton H. Howell Jr. rang the closing bell at the New York Stock Exchange

(Gray News) - Hilton Howell, Jr., Chairman and CEO of Gray Television, rang the closing bell at the New York Stock Exchange on Friday at 4 p.m. ET to commemorate the company’s recent acquisition of Raycom Media.
As a result of the acquisition, Gray Television now owns and operates television stations and digital properties in 91 markets across the U.S., including nearly 150 affiliates of ABC, CBS, FOX and NBC networks.
“We are honored to have this opportunity to ring the Closing Bell,” Howell said. “Gray moved to the NYSE in 1995 as a small, regional broadcaster. On the heels of our recent acquisition of Raycom, Gray is now the third largest owner of network affiliated local television stations in the country. In fact, Gray now owns the first or second highest rated television station in 85 of our 91 which include local communities from Alaska and Hawaii to Maine and Florida.”
Pat LaPlatney, former Raycom CEO who is now Gray Television’s president and co-chief executive officer, was along side Howell.
Other members of Gray’s executive management team who were on the podium during the closing bell include Sandy Breland, senior vice president of local media; Rick Burns, vice president of corporate relations; Jay Cowart, vice president and chief accounting officer; Rob Folliard, vice president of government relations and distribution; Jan Goldstein, vice president of human resources; Kevin Latek, chief legal and development officer; Vance Luke, vice president and controller, Paul McTear, former CEO of Raycom and Gray board member; Becky Meyer, senior vice president of national sales; Becky Sheffield, vice president and controller; and Ellenann Yelverton, vice president and deputy general counsel.
