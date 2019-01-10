Victim identified in capital city’s 3rd homicide of 2019

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Nine days into the new year, Jackson police are investigating the capital city’s third homicide.
“We do have a deceased male. He is approximately 23 years of age,” said Sgt. Roderick Holmes speaking to the media at the scene of the homicide.
The Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart identified the victim as DeAnthony Snell.
Jackson police responded to First Avenue near Prentiss Street late Wednesday, Jan. 9th.
When officers arrived, they found a man lying dead on the ground from a single gunshot wound to the head.
Witnesses tell police the man was standing near a white SUV with several other people when a passenger traveling in what appeared to be a gold Toyota Camry started shooting.
“A black male reached from that vehicle from the passenger side... and fired multiple shots, striking this individual,” Holmes said describing witness statements.
Those witnesses were taken in for questioning.
