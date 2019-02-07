Alton Sterling’s son ruled not competent to stand trial after being accused of raping child

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The oldest son of Alton Sterling, the man killed in a controversial police shooting in 2016, is accused of sexually assaulting a child.
On Thursday, Feb. 7, a commission appointed by the court found Cameron Sterling, 18, not competent to stand trial. He has been taken to a forensic hospital in Jackson. Proceedings were stayed and are set to continue Aug. 12. Doctors say he is likely to be ruled competent in the future.
Court documents state Sterling was arrested Dec. 12, 2018.
According to the arrest warrant, the incident happened Dec. 8 and involved an 8-year-old he was babysitting.
Sterling was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on a charge of first degree rape.
Bond was set Friday, Dec. 14, 2018 at $100,000.
