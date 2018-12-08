Wet, Cold Saturday

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - A cold, soaking rain today... Widespread rain is ongoing this morning throughout Mississippi and will continue most of the day. 1 to 3 inches is expected in Central Mississippi and 2-3 inches over the southern half of the state. With the rain and clouds, temperatures hold in the 40s to near 50. Rain decreases to hit and miss showers Sunday, but the chilly weather continues with highs in the low to middle 40s.