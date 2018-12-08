Trump to nominate Army Gen. Mark Milley as next Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman

(RNN) - President Donald Trump said Saturday he will nominate Army Chief of Staff Gen. Mark Milley as his next top military adviser.
The president made the announcement via Twitter.
“I am pleased to announce my nomination of four-star General Mark Milley, Chief of Staff of the United States Army – as the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, replacing General Joe Dunford, who will be retiring,” Trump said in the tweet.
“I am thankful to both of these incredible men for their service to our Country! Date of transition to be determined,” the president said in a following tweet.
If approved by the Senate, Milley, a four-star general, would succeed Marine Gen. Joseph Dunford to be chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
Dunford’s second term will end the summer of 2019. He is the 19th chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
Prior to serving as the nation’s top military officer, Dunford served as the 36th Commandant of the Marine Corps, according to the U.S. Department of Defense.
Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.