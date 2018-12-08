No. 6 Nevada rallies past No. 20 Arizona State 72-66

The Sun Devils suffer their first loss of the season

No. 6 Nevada rallies past No. 20 Arizona State 72-66
Arizona State forward Zylan Cheatham, right, passes the ball while under pressure from Nevada forward Caleb Martin during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Basketball Hall of Fame on Classic Friday, Dec. 7, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) (Mark J. Terrill)
By BETH HARRIS | December 8, 2018 at 1:13 AM CST - Updated December 8 at 1:48 AM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Caleb Martin scored 14 of his 17 points in the second half, rallying No. 6 Nevada past 20th-ranked Arizona State 72-66 Friday night in the Basketball Hall of Fame Classic tripleheader.

Jordan Caroline added 16 points and eight rebounds for the Wolf Pack (9-0), off to their best start since the Division I era began in 1969-70.

Luguentz Dort scored 24 points and Zylan Cheatham had 13 points and 10 rebounds for the Sun Devils (7-1), whose 20-game, regular-season non-conference winning streak ended.

Remy Martin's 3-pointer drew the Sun Devils to 64-63 with 1:39 to play, but Cody Martin got fouled and made both. After Dort made 1 of 2 free throws, Cody Martin's layup kept Nevada ahead 68-64.

Caleb Martin's layup tied the game at 48-all after the Wolf Pack trailed by 16 in the first half.

Nevada forward Jordan Caroline, right, shoots as Arizona State forward Zylan Cheatham defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Basketball Hall of Fame Classic Friday, Dec. 7, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Nevada forward Jordan Caroline, right, shoots as Arizona State forward Zylan Cheatham defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Basketball Hall of Fame Classic Friday, Dec. 7, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) (AP)

From there, Nevada outscored ASU 24-18 to complete the comeback.

The Sun Devils stunned the Wolf Pack to start the game, racing to a 23-8 lead that included 11 points in a row.

Nevada was just 8 of 25 from the floor in the half. The Martin twins combined for 1 of 9 shooting and four points. Caleb Martin missed all six of his 3-point attempts and neither twin had a rebound.

TIP-INS

ASU: The Sun Devils had 17 turnovers. ... They controlled the boards, 40-31.

Arizona State guard Luguentz Dort, second from left, shoots as Nevada forward Caleb Martin, right, defends while forward Kimani Lawrence, left, and forward Mickey Mitchell watch during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Basketball Hall of Fame Classic pm Friday, Dec. 7, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Arizona State guard Luguentz Dort, second from left, shoots as Nevada forward Caleb Martin, right, defends while forward Kimani Lawrence, left, and forward Mickey Mitchell watch during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Basketball Hall of Fame Classic pm Friday, Dec. 7, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) (AP)

Nevada: Caleb Martin missed 9 of his 10 3-point attempts. ... The Wolf Pack was back in Los Angeles for the second time in a week, having won at USC last Saturday.

UP NEXT

ASU: At Georgia on Dec. 15 in the second of three straight road games.

Nevada: At Grand Canyon on Sunday to conclude a stretch of six straight on the road.

___

Nevada forward Caleb Martin, left, shoots as Arizona State forward Romello White watches during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Basketball Hall of Fame Classic on Friday, Dec. 7, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Nevada forward Caleb Martin, left, shoots as Arizona State forward Romello White watches during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Basketball Hall of Fame Classic on Friday, Dec. 7, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) (AP)

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25