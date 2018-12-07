Multiple family members charged in Chesterfield murder-for-hire plot to kill witnesses in homicide case

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - Chesterfield police arrested multiple suspects in an alleged murder-for-hire plot Friday, stemming from a homicide over the summer. The suspects are all relatives or friends of the suspect charged in that homicide, Joshua Federico.
The arrests are connected to the Aug. 24 homicide on Second Branch Road in Chesterfield. Joshua Federico, 44, is accused of fatally shooting his estranged wife’s boyfriend, Lawrence J. Howell, and shooting her, as well.
Federico was arrested after a manhunt and charged with murder, malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
On Friday, after executing search warrants at multiple locations, four additional people were arrested in the case. Investigators say Joshua Federico conspired with his brother Joseph Federico, 41, his mother Wendy Federico, 63, and Constantine Trikoulis, 31, an acquaintance, to hire people to kill three witnesses in the murder case on Second Branch Road.
Laura Miller, 31, has been charged for allegedly helping Joshua Federico after the murder in August.
- Joseph A. Federico, 41, was charged with three counts of conspiracy to commit capital murder, solicitation to commit capital murder, attempted capital murder.
- Wendy M. Federico, 63, was charged with three counts of conspiracy to commit capital murder and two counts of felony obstruction of justice.
- Constantine G. Trikoulis, 31, was charged with three counts of conspiracy to commit capital murder, two counts of felony obstruction of justice and accessory after the fact to first-degree murder.
- Laura C. Miller, 31, was charged with accessory after the fact to first-degree murder.
Investigators focused on the backyard of Wendy Federico’s home for much of the day, using metal detectors.
Neighbors tell NBC12 that since the murder in August, they’ve seen family members appear to be moving things out of the house in the middle of the night, as well as many different cars pulling up to the home at all times of the day. Mother Wendy was seen often burning things in the backyard.
Those who know the family say they could see Joshua Federico’s 18-year-old son at the home, as it was raided by investigators.
Detectives also obtained additional warrants for Joshua Federico for three counts of conspiracy to commit capital murder, solicitation to commit capital murder, attempted capital murder, and two counts of felony obstruction of justice. He is currently already incarcerated at Riverside Regional Jail.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
