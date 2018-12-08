Mayor Lumumba appoints new leadership to city attorney’s office

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - The City of Jackson now has a new City Attorney following the termination of former attorney Sharon Gipson.
Mayor Chokwe Lumumba announced Friday that Tim Howard would be stepping into the role.
The Mayor released the following statement regarding Gipson’s termination:
Attorney Tim Howard has served as a judicial law Clerk to Mississippi Supreme Court Justice William L. Waller Jr. and United States District Court Judge Henry P. Wingate, Assistant District Attorney for Mississippi’s 14th Circuit Court District, and State Special Assistant Attorney General presiding over the Medical Fraud Division.
Howard was born and raised in Jackson. He graduated Summa Cum Laude from Millsaps College where he was the first African-American to be elected by the faculty to Phi Beta Kappa honor society. He went on to earn his Juris Doctorate from the University of Notre Dame Law School and a Master of Law from the Georgetown University Law Center.
Howard most recently served as Special Assistant to the Provost of Tougaloo College and currently serves as the Director of Tougaloo’s Reuben V. Anderson Pre-Law Program. He co-chairs Faculty Affairs Committee and is an Assistant Professor of Political Science. He is also the Pastor of We Are One United Methodist Church.
Attorney Howard is leaving his position at Tougaloo College to serve the City. He will begin on January 7, 2019.
