Mayor Lumumba appoints new leadership to city attorney’s office

“Unfortunately, we must announce the termination of Sharon Gipson as Attorney for the City of Jackson. While we thank her for her service and appreciate the accomplishments that she has cultivated during her tenure with the City of Jackson, it is our duty to assure the citizens that we can provide them with effective, efficient, and responsive government. As we continue to strengthen our city’s government, it is expected that personnel adjustments must be made from time to time to ensure the best possible service to the people of Jackson. In that vain, I am thrilled to announce Tim Howard as the appointee for City Attorney of Jackson. Attorney Howard has a wealth of experience and knowledge and we are excited about the new leadership and skill set that he will bring to the City of Jackson.”

Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba