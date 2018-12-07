While woman is in jail on drug charges, friends get caught breaking into her home

(Source: City of Salisbury)
December 7, 2018 at 8:40 AM CST - Updated December 7 at 9:37 AM

SALISBURY, NC (WBTV) - Police in Salisbury say a homeowner’s friends broke into her house while she was in jail.

According to the report, Sarah Amy Toledo, 34, of Salisbury, and Michael Lynn Beck, 33, of Spencer, broke into a house in the 900 block of Maple Avenue on Thursday morning.

The home is owned by Teri jean Davis. Davis was arrested in September on drug charges after police executed a search warrant at the same house.

Toledo and Beck both have court dates on Friday.

