UPDATE: Body of missing 72-year-old Jackson man found on Gallatin Street

72-year-old Elmer Pete Turner went missing December 4

UPDATE: Body of missing 72-year-old Jackson man found on Gallatin Street
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 72-year-old Elmer Pete Turner of Jackson. Source: DPS
By Waverly McCarthy | December 7, 2018 at 2:52 PM CST - Updated December 7 at 4:22 PM

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - The body of a missing Jackson man was found near the Pilot gas station on Gallatin Street.

Hinds Count Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart confirmed that the body found has been identified as 72-year-old Elmer Pete Turner.

JPD investigating ody found near Pilot gas station on Gallatin Street. Source: WLBT
JPD investigating ody found near Pilot gas station on Gallatin Street. Source: WLBT

His body will be taken to the state medical examiner and an autopsy will be conducted Monday.

There is no suspicion of foul play.

Tuner went missing on Tuesday, December 4. A Silver Alert was issued for him and his family searched for him for days.

[ Family searching for missing loved one ]

This is a developing story. We have a crew en route to the scene and we will update this as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2018 WLBT. All rights reserved.