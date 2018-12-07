Rescue underway for worker who fell from water tower in Clinton; AMR involved in crash heading to scene

According to Mark Jones, the contracted worker fell from a platform inside the tower to a lower level.

Rescue underway for worker who fell from water tower in Clinton; AMR involved in crash heading to scene
By ShaCamree Gowdy | December 7, 2018 at 2:18 PM CST - Updated December 7 at 2:18 PM

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - A rescue is underway for a worker who fell from a water tower in Clinton Friday morning.

According to Mark Jones with the City of Clinton, the contracted worker fell from a platform inside the tower to a lower level.

There is no water in the tower.

While heading to the scene, AMR crashed with a motorist on Post Road and Lakeview Drive in Clinton.

There is no word on injuries at this time.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2018 WLBT. All rights reserved.