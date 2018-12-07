Rescue underway for worker who fell from water tower in Clinton; AMR involved in crash heading to scene

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - A rescue is underway for a worker who fell from a water tower in Clinton Friday morning.
According to Mark Jones with the City of Clinton, the contracted worker fell from a platform inside the tower to a lower level.
There is no water in the tower.
While heading to the scene, AMR crashed with a motorist on Post Road and Lakeview Drive in Clinton.
There is no word on injuries at this time.
We will update this story as more information becomes available.
